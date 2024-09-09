Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from Accent Group’s previous final dividend of $0.04.

Accent Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.46.

Get Accent Group alerts:

Accent Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Autry, Glue Store, and UCG.

Receive News & Ratings for Accent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.