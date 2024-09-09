Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 476,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $114,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $242.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.49 and a 52 week high of $272.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Acuity Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

