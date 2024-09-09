ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 607,579 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 1,188,195 shares.The stock last traded at $18.93 and had previously closed at $18.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACVA. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.55.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $160.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO William Zerella sold 276,900 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $5,020,197.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 515,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,349,115.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 77,995 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $1,381,291.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 961,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,023,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 801,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,416,053 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,758,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,586,000 after buying an additional 2,502,064 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,013,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,499,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 11.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,954,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,225,000 after purchasing an additional 393,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,103,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,394,000 after purchasing an additional 163,380 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ACV Auctions by 45.6% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 552,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

