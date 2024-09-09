Adairs Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.07 (ASX:ADH)

Adairs Limited (ASX:ADH – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.
Adairs Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.81.
Adairs Company Profile
