Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,772 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.3% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,642,000 after acquiring an additional 163,064 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,667 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 992,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,810,000 after buying an additional 28,235 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 700,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,511,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 179,229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $43.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

