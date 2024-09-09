Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,508,763.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total value of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE PG opened at $175.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $414.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $177.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

