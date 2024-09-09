Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $137.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.84 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

