Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.4% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,386,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,203,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,192 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,105,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,555,758,000 after buying an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 95.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,245,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,212,930,000 after buying an additional 10,393,926 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after acquiring an additional 383,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO opened at $496.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $505.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $488.19. The firm has a market cap of $449.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $519.40.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

