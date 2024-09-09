Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 56,199 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,199 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 3.7% of Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IUSB. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 23,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

IUSB opened at $47.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

