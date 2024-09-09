Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $14.50. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adecoagro traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.97. 157,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 719,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGRO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st.
Adecoagro Trading Down 3.2 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $411.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Adecoagro
Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.
