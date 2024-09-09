Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 3.9% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) fell 3.9% during trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $15.50 to $14.50. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Adecoagro traded as low as $10.96 and last traded at $10.97. 157,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 719,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AGRO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adecoagro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 6,935.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 76,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,044 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the fourth quarter valued at $958,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter worth about $527,000. Institutional investors own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $10.27. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $411.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

