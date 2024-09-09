Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

ADNT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Adient Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of ADNT opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.57. Adient has a twelve month low of $20.18 and a twelve month high of $39.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). Adient had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Adient by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 44.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 6.4% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Adient by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

