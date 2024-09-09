Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.84

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.84 and last traded at C$18.84, with a volume of 9249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ARE. National Bank Financial raised Aecon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.62.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARE

Aecon Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$16.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.52.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($2.53) by C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$853.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.01 billion. Aecon Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.4544025 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is -281.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aecon Group

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy acquired 4,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, with a total value of C$74,969.84. In other Aecon Group news, Director Scott Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.54 per share, with a total value of C$165,380.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy John Murphy bought 4,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,969.84. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,549 shares of company stock valued at $274,762. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Aecon Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.