Affirm’s (AFRM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho restated an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Affirm from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.32.

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $38.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 12.94. Affirm has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $52.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 3.51.

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $249,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after acquiring an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the first quarter worth $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Affirm by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Affirm by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

