AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Announces Dividend of $0.20

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.2009 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

AIA Group Stock Down 1.3 %

OTCMKTS AAGIY opened at $28.00 on Monday. AIA Group has a 1-year low of $23.33 and a 1-year high of $38.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.69.

About AIA Group

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It is also involved in the distribution of investment and other financial services products.

