AIGH Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,406,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,320 shares during the quarter. Immix Biopharma comprises about 0.9% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.33% of Immix Biopharma worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Immix Biopharma by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

IMMX stock opened at $1.97 on Monday. Immix Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.39.

Immix Biopharma ( NASDAQ:IMMX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Immix Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Immix Biopharma in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

