AIGH Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 6.90% of Vaccinex worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Vaccinex Stock Performance
Shares of VCNX stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $51.98.
Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Vaccinex Company Profile
Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.
