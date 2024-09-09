AIGH Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX)

AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) by 86.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,593 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 6.90% of Vaccinex worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vaccinex Stock Performance

Shares of VCNX stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.41. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Vaccinex

Vaccinex Company Profile

In other Vaccinex news, Director Albert Friedberg purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 762,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,852.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders acquired 203,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,255. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.