Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC cut Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.48.

ABNB opened at $114.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.00.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,579,141.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,467 shares in the company, valued at $6,971,908.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $71,364.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 198,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,579,141.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,522 shares of company stock valued at $74,483,030 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after buying an additional 83,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Airbnb by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

