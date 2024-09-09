Aleph Zero (AZERO) One Day Volume Reaches $766,822.89

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 9th. Over the last week, Aleph Zero has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One Aleph Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular exchanges. Aleph Zero has a market capitalization of $108.90 million and $766,822.89 worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Aleph Zero

Aleph Zero’s launch date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 336,231,180 coins and its circulating supply is 275,107,650 coins. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero (AZERO) is a blockchain platform focused on providing high-performance, secure, and privacy-preserving transaction processing through its unique consensus algorithm and zero-knowledge proof framework. It supports various applications, particularly in DeFi, privacy, smart contracts, and interoperability.”

