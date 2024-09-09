Alexander (Alex) White Acquires 100,000 Shares of Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG) Stock

Coventry Group Ltd (ASX:CYG – Get Free Report) insider Alexander (Alex) White acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.38 ($0.94) per share, for a total transaction of A$138,100.00 ($93,945.58).

Alexander (Alex) White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 540,001 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.33 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of A$716,581.33 ($487,470.29).

On Wednesday, August 28th, Alexander (Alex) White acquired 60,000 shares of Coventry Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.37 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$82,380.00 ($56,040.82).

Coventry Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Coventry Group Company Profile

Coventry Group Ltd primarily engages in the distribution of industrial products in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Trade Distribution and Fluids Systems segments. The Trade Distribution segment imports, distributes, and markets industrial, stainless steel, and construction fasteners; and specialized fastener products and systems, as well as industrial hardware, and associated industrial tools and consumables.

