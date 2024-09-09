Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Purchased by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 281,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 545,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,245,000 after buying an additional 84,479 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.9% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,482,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth approximately $963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.9 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $116.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.68, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($2.09). The firm had revenue of $766.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.98%.

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.33.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

