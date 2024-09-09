Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $10.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Alight from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Alight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Alight from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alight in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

In related news, COO Katie J. Rooney sold 47,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $340,220.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,880,753 shares in the company, valued at $20,482,153.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alight by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,041,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,707,000 after buying an additional 2,842,454 shares in the last quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc. now owns 22,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alight by 18.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,066,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342,413 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Alight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,060,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,745,000 after purchasing an additional 331,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alight by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 18,202,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,481 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.22 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. Research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

