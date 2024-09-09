Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Shares Down 5.4%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.84 and last traded at $8.99. Approximately 224,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 897,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $63,807.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,789,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,136,987.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $221,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 497,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,973,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $63,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,789,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,136,987.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,056 over the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

