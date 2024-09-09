Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm started coverage on Allurion Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on Allurion Technologies from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Allurion Technologies Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE ALUR opened at $0.60 on Friday. Allurion Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.33.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Allurion Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allurion Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allurion Technologies stock. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allurion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ALUR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 521,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000. Allurion Technologies accounts for about 0.5% of CVI Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CVI Holdings LLC owned about 1.09% of Allurion Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allurion Technologies

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon), as well as offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

