AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$40.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$37.40.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$34.37 on Thursday. AltaGas has a one year low of C$24.67 and a one year high of C$34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$32.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.24.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.02. AltaGas had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of C$2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.54 billion. Analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 2.1087355 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total transaction of C$101,460.00. In other news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.82, for a total transaction of C$101,460.00. Also, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu bought 16,500 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$30.71 per share, with a total value of C$506,715.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $627,795 and sold 65,320 shares worth $2,074,947. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

