Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Reduced by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,250 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $53.69 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $54.95.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

