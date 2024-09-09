American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target Raised to $109.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s current price.

AEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.15.

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $102.05 on Monday. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $104.41. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 11.31%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,671,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 19,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

