Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $21,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen by 295.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. Argus boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.28.

Amgen Stock Down 1.2 %

AMGN stock opened at $320.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $172.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.70 and a 1-year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

