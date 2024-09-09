Analysts Set Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Target Price at $21.33

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,176,000. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth $2,289,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 623,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 122,286 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,461,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 60,119 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter worth $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.26. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.90%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.

