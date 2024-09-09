Analysts Set Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) Target Price at $21.33

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALEX shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th.
Get Our Latest Report on Alexander & Baldwin
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $19.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34 and a beta of 1.26. Alexander & Baldwin has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $20.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.
Alexander & Baldwin Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2225 dividend. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.90%.
About Alexander & Baldwin
Alexander & Baldwin, Inc (NYSE: ALEX) (A&B) is the only publicly-traded real estate investment trust to focus exclusively on Hawai'i commercial real estate and is the state's largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, 13 industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 142.0 acres of ground lease assets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alexander & Baldwin
- What is a SEC Filing?
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.