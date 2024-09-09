Analysts Set Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) PT at $78.00

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of Arcellx stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $59.79. Arcellx has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 37.23% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arcellx will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,840,040.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,904.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kavita Patel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $542,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $1,840,040.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,278 shares in the company, valued at $621,904.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,005 shares of company stock valued at $8,176,372 in the last ninety days. 6.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,544,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,237,000 after acquiring an additional 578,831 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 8.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,017,000 after acquiring an additional 167,037 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,344,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,514,000 after acquiring an additional 84,373 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 492,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after acquiring an additional 192,000 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcellx by 53.3% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,387,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

