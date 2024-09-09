Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) PT at $14.07

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.07.
Several research firms have commented on GOOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Canada Goose from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $10.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.90.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $64.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
