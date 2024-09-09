Analysts Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) PT at $29.25

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARG
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 54.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CarGurus Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $29.40.
CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
CarGurus Company Profile
CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CarGurus
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.