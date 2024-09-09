Analysts Set CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) PT at $29.25

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CarGurus from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on CarGurus from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CARG

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $88,300.94. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 128,952 shares in the company, valued at $3,664,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $99,091.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 217,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,414,786.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,421 shares of company stock worth $1,567,354 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 54.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 43.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $27.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.56. CarGurus has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $29.40.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

CarGurus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.