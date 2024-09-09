Analysts Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) PT at $24.78

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on LBRT shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Liberty Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 765,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,538,544.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,580,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Liberty Energy by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Energy by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $19.15 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $24.75.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Energy will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

