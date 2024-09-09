Analysts Set Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Price Target at $35.67

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Dbs Bank raised Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays began coverage on Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

MFC stock opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.33. The company has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.08. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $27.82.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 66.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Manulife Financial by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

