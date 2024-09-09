Analysts Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) PT at $6.62

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on QS

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 44,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $270,709.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,168,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,510.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $1,463,892.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,713.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 44,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $270,709.66. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,168,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,510.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,112,281 shares of company stock worth $6,547,435. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in QuantumScape by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.59. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.