Analysts Set QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) PT at $6.62

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.62.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Monday, August 5th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 9,135 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,828,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,306,000 after acquiring an additional 796,723 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in QuantumScape by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 678,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in QuantumScape by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $5.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 4.59. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.03.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
