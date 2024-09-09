Analysts Set ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Price Target at $849.62

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $849.62.

NOW has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total transaction of $1,540,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $825.04 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $863.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $799.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $762.96. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 88.24, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

