Analyzing Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) & N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-able and Sprout Social are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for N-able and Sprout Social, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score N-able 0 2 2 0 2.50 Sprout Social 1 6 8 0 2.47

N-able presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 23.70%. Sprout Social has a consensus target price of $51.31, suggesting a potential upside of 89.47%. Given Sprout Social’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sprout Social is more favorable than N-able.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

N-able has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sprout Social has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

96.3% of N-able shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of N-able shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Sprout Social shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares N-able and Sprout Social’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N-able 7.19% 5.67% 3.47% Sprout Social -19.60% -44.38% -16.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares N-able and Sprout Social’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N-able $449.18 million 5.15 $23.41 million $0.14 89.50 Sprout Social $333.64 million 4.63 -$66.43 million ($1.25) -21.66

N-able has higher revenue and earnings than Sprout Social. Sprout Social is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than N-able, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

N-able beats Sprout Social on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About N-able

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company offers remote monitoring and management solutions provide MSP partners with visibility and insights into the availability and performance of their customers' networks, infrastructure, devices and applications through a centralized dashboard; data protection as-a-service solutions, such as backup and disaster recovery for servers, virtual machines, workstations, files, data, and key cloud-based applications, as well as multi-tenant platform and secure remote delivery architecture. Further, it offers security services through patch management, endpoint security, managed detection and response, web protection, e-mail security, and archiving and vulnerability assessment solutions. Additionally, the company engages in professional services automation, automation and scripting management, password management policies and reporting, and analytics. N-able, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc. designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It offers integrated tools, such as social engagement/response; publishing; reporting and analytics; social listening and business intelligence; reputation management; social commerce; employee advocacy; and automation and workflows. In addition, the company provides smart inbox, social customer relationship management, social monitoring and alerts, customer service tools, and automation; and centralized content planning, creation, and publishing, automated scheduling, content performance reporting, suggested content, message approval workflows, publishing permissions and governance, and content and asset libraries. Further, it offers social media; content performance, customer service and team, custom report builder, and reporting API; and market research, brand health, competitive insights, consumer trends, and product feedback; and social commerce, reputation management, employee advocacy, mobile applications, and chat bot creation and management. Additionally, the company offers professional services consisting of consulting and training services. It serves social and community management; public relations; marketing; influencer marketing; customer service and care; commerce, sales and customer acquisition; recruiting and hiring, product development, and business strategy; and small-and-medium-sized businesses, mid-market companies, enterprises, marketing agencies, government, non-profit, and educational institutions. Sprout Social, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

