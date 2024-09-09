Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

NASDAQ:ANIX opened at $3.21 on Monday. Anixa Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.00.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 21,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $66,236.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 890,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,707.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,051 shares of company stock valued at $82,780. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANIX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Anixa Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines focusing on critical unmet needs in oncology and infectious diseases. The company's therapeutics programs include the development of a chimeric endocrine receptor T-cell therapy, a novel form of chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR-T) technology focusing on the treatment of ovarian cancer.

