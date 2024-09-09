Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading 6.8% Higher

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.22 and last traded at $6.14. 237,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,930,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The company has a market cap of $565.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.49.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $32,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 9,600 shares of company stock worth $53,504 and sold 12,888 shares worth $75,122. 12.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANNX. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,793 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,780,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

