ApeCoin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $511.17 Million (APE)

ApeCoin (APE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One ApeCoin token can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00001488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ApeCoin has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $511.17 million and $118.75 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.
About ApeCoin
ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,895,833 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ApeCoin is apecoin.com.
Buying and Selling ApeCoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeCoin directly using US dollars.
