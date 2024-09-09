Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for about 3.3% of Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $35,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,241 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 465.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 124,291 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,927 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total value of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,036,445. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.42.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

