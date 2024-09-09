Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.47

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 8171 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.80.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:APTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.80) by C$0.21. Equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

