Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given New $41.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.54.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,776. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Aramark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 105,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Aramark by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 822.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,677,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,737 shares during the last quarter.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

