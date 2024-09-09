Arbitrum (ARB) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.82 Billion

Arbitrum (ARB) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last week, Arbitrum has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $148.27 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arbitrum token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,129,217 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 3,496,129,217 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.50781594 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 995 active market(s) with $112,816,704.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

