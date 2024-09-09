Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys New Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,579 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,743,000. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.5% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1,677.8% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 320 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $113.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.87 and a 200 day moving average of $108.67. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

