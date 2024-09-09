Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.46 Million Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth about $405,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 3.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OLN opened at $41.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $60.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.08). Olin had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

