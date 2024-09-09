Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV owned about 0.69% of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $772,000.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $96.01 on Monday. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $97.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.34.

About Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

