Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $182,000 in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,212 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Pathward Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Pathward Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CASH opened at $67.22 on Monday. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $55.99.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $176.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.63 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.00%.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

