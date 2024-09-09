Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.9% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Chevron by 3.1% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 1.7 %

CVX opened at $138.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $171.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.