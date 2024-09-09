Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Trims Stock Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Coinbase Global makes up about 1.6% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,498 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 75.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 12.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Coinbase Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Friday. Compass Point dropped their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,901,248.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 23,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $4,013,434.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,487.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.09, for a total transaction of $1,030,905.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,901,248.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,562 shares of company stock worth $23,241,279 in the last ninety days. 23.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COIN opened at $147.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 3.36. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.63 and a fifty-two week high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.93). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.