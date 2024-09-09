Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,400 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 45,471 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $2,773,731.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,177,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 170,194 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.51, for a total value of $10,298,438.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,047,857.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,348 shares of company stock valued at $13,296,833 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.30. 100,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,602,859. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $50.72 and a twelve month high of $80.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

